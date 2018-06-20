EU to start imposing tariffs on US on Friday

The European Union will start imposing duties on a list of US products as of Friday in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Europe.

The 28-nation EU was first expected to do so only next month but EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said they would introduce “rebalancing” tariffs on about €2.8bn worth of US products this week.

The targets include steel, agricultural and other products, including bourbon, peanut butter, cranberries and orange juice.

Ms Malmstrom said that “we are left with no other choice”.

Mr Trump imposed tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% on imported aluminium from the EU on June 1.

Europeans claim it is simply protectionism and breaks global trade rules.

