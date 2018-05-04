EU puts brakes on Chinese battery-powered bikes

Philip Blenkinsop

Chinese electric bicycles will have to be registered in the EU in a move by the bloc to curb cheap imports which European manufacturers say are flooding the market.

The European Commission had sufficient evidence to show Chinese manufacturers were dumping e-bikes in Europe and were receiving subsidies, the EU’s official journal said. In the latest in a series of EU studies into and measures against Chinese exports ranging from solar panels to steel, the Commission launched anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations into e-bikes.

Taiwan’s Giant, one of the world’s largest bicycle makers with factories in China as well as the Netherlands, had denied imports rose substantially, the EU journal said. The registration system for e-bikes would allow eventual duties to be backdated to early in May, it added.

The European Bicycle Manufacturers Association, (EBMA), whose complaints prompted the investigations, says Chinese companies are selling pedal-assist e-bikes in the EU at prices which are sometimes below the cost of production, aided by subsidies. EBMA had called for registration, arguing that a surge of low-priced imports could result in a stockpile ahead of the main 2018 selling season.

The EC has until July 20 to determine whether to impose provisional anti-dumping duties. Exports from Chinese producers, including Battle-Fushida, Aima, and Tianjin Golden Wheel, rose by 82% from November 2017 to February 2018, compared with a year earlier. Prices were 8% lower.

