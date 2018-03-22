ESRI forecasts slowdown in GDP growth

GDP is expected to grow by 4.8% this year, according to the ESRI.

They say it is a slight slow down after growth of 7.8% last year but it claims there is still strong domestic consumption and investment.

The Economic think-tank also says international conditions are improving.

It comes as SIPTU has once again called for pay equality for public sector workers.

Divisional Organiser Paul Bell says people are voting with their feet and the country is losing highly qualified staff.

Mr Bell said: "In critical areas of healthcare and education, many of our schoolteachers are going to the United Kingdom, many of our medical professionals are leaving to go to the United States and Canada.

"We have got to get real with this situation, one of the issues that is really creeping into this is this pay inequity this pay inequality, and the reason the Government want to get into that conversation, because don't forget you don't have enough people and the investment and recruiting people over the last number of years has also been questionable."