ESB to deliver €150 million in savings to large businesses

Smart Energy Services, a business line in ESB, is to deliver €150 million in savings on energy costs for over 300 large businesses in Ireland and the UK by 2020, in response to growing demand.

Smart Energy Services provides consultancy, capital funding, energy management services and implementation of energy projects for businesses who are large users of energy.

Since 2016, Smart Energy Services has already partnered with 200 Irish and UK companies to help deliver energy savings of over €55 million.

ESB has also announced today it will fund €15 million in energy management and efficiency projects in 2018 to help deliver guaranteed savings of up to 60% for large businesses.

ESB has worked with businesses from a variety of sectors to unlock smarter and more efficient ways of reducing energy costs including with Tesco to overhaul the energy efficiency of its stores which has resulted in a 25% reduction in its energy costs across 148 locations in the Republic of Ireland.

ESB has achieved a 25% reduction in energy costs for Coral Leisure sports and recreational centres in Cork after implementing energy savings projects.

BWG Foods has partnered with ESB to deliver energy efficient lighting retrofits across its network of Spar, EUROSPAR, Mace, Londis and XL retail stores throughout Ireland.

ESB has also worked with the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) which is on course to achieve a 33% cut in its energy costs by 2020.

- Digital Desk