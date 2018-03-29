ESB buys share of wind farm off British coast

ESB has bought a 12.5% share in a 353MW wind farm off the coast of England.

The Galloper project is a 353MW development in the Outer Thames estuary, 30km off the coast of Suffolk in England.

It includes 56 Siemens-Gamesa wind turbines and can provide enough energy to power 380,000 homes.

ESB Chief Executive Pat O’Doherty said: “This investment represents a significant first step for ESB into offshore wind generation.

"Renewable electricity is a key enabler in the transition to a low carbon economy, and ESB expects offshore wind to play a pivotal role in this transition.

"Our investment in the Galloper wind farm underscores ESB’s commitment to further involvement in the development and construction of wind farms off the coast of Ireland and Britain, as part of the transition to a brighter, low carbon future.”