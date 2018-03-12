Enterprise Ireland roadshow to encourage female entrepreneurs

A travelling roadshow will be making its way around the country in a bid to encourage more female entrepreneurs.

The event will kick off in Waterford on the 26th of March and will then move to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Killarney and Roscommon.

Sarita Johnston

Enterprise Ireland and Network Ireland are behind the Lead and Succeed Fuelling Ambition Roadshow

Enterprise Ireland's Sarita Johnston says they want to entice more women into top business roles.

"Enterprise Ireland have been actively working to champion female entrepreneurs since 2012 when only 7% of Enterprise Ireland client companies were female-led companies," said Ms Johnston.

[quaote]In 2017, I'm delighted to say that 34% of start-ups supported by Enterprise Ireland were female-led companies.