Enterprise Ireland roadshow to encourage female entrepreneurs

Back to Business Home

A travelling roadshow will be making its way around the country in a bid to encourage more female entrepreneurs.

The event will kick off in Waterford on the 26th of March and will then move to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Killarney and Roscommon.

Sarita Johnston

Enterprise Ireland and Network Ireland are behind the Lead and Succeed Fuelling Ambition Roadshow

Enterprise Ireland's Sarita Johnston says they want to entice more women into top business roles.

"Enterprise Ireland have been actively working to champion female entrepreneurs since 2012 when only 7% of Enterprise Ireland client companies were female-led companies," said Ms Johnston.

[quaote]In 2017, I'm delighted to say that 34% of start-ups supported by Enterprise Ireland were female-led companies.

"So this is around supporting and generating more females to look at leadership positions."

Digital Desk


Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

  • 222 senior staff paid a total of €62m at Bank of Ireland in 2017

    Senior executives in Bank of Ireland were paid almost €62m in 2017, an average of €430,000 each.

  • Nama data case is ‘serious concern’

    Nama’s failure to provide Cork property developers Michael and John O’Flynn with all personal data held on them is “stark and frightening for citizens”, a legal expert has said.

  • Lane to act on bank culture

    Serious questions remain about the culture of banks and the extent to which boards and senior management are really living up to their promises of putting the customer first, the governor of the Central Bank has said.

  • Boylesports eyeing new international markets

    Boylesports expects to have a significant highstreet presence in the UK and an online offering in at least one emerging market within the next year.

  • ECB inches toward start of rate hikes

    The ECB is inching closer to a time when it will end its huge bond-buying programme of pumping money into the financial system, which will signal the start of hikes in interest rates for the first time since the crisis, writes Eamon Quinn.

World Markets

Download our app

Download our Android App Download our IOS App