Enterprise Ireland reveals most Irish start-ups are based outside Dublin

More than half of all Irish start-ups are based outside of Dublin.

Representatives from hundreds of companies supported by Enterprise Ireland are meeting in Croke Park this morning to showcase their product.

Enterprise Ireland invested €31m in Irish start-ups in 2017 and supported a total of 181 start-up companies, 55% of which were based outside of Dublin.

Enterprise Ireland also announced a new €500,000 Competitive Start Fund for regionally based start-ups at today's event.

At the Enterprise Ireland Start-up Showcase 2018, were from left Julie Sinnamon, CEO, Enterprise Ireland, Roseanne Longmore, CEO Coroflo, who is developing the world's first accurate breast-feeding monitor, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys TD and Terence O Rourke, Chairman, Enterprise Ireland. Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennells

Joe Healy, Manager, of the High Potential Start-Up (HPSU) Division at Enterprise Ireland said: “Cultivating an environment that allows start-ups and entrepreneurs with global ambition to prosper is a key focus of Enterprise Ireland.

"Last year, we supported 181 high-quality start-ups that we believe have the potential to scale and expand in international markets. Crucially, 55% of these companies are based in regions outside of Dublin, in line with our strategic objective of driving growth at a regional level.

"Over one third were female-led start-ups, continuing our emphasis on supporting start-ups in under-represented sectors.”

One of them is Jason Sheehy from a company called Ikydz which produces a device to give parents the ability to control their children’s internet access in the home.

Mr Sheey has this advice for somebody thinking of setting up their own business.

He said: "If you believe in it, go for it because you'll regret it after the event.

"You'll always sit back and say 'what if I did, what if I didn't?' What's the worst that can happen, it may not work out, but hey, what if it works out?"