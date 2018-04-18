Enterprise Ireland announces investment programme worth up to €50k each for 10 digital start-ups in the West

Digital start-ups in the West of Ireland have a chance of getting an investment worth up to €50,000 from an Enterprise Ireland initiative.

Enterprise Ireland is partnering with NDRC, an investor in early-stage digital and technology start-up companies, and the Galway City Innovation District (GCID) in the second regional accelerator programme for digital companies in Galway and the West.

There will be up to 10 places available for entrepreneurs in the Galway-based accelerator programme.

Each successful applicant will receive investment amounting to €50,000 – of which €30,000 is a cash investment into their company and €20,000 is in programme service costs.

Minister of State with responsibility for Digital Development, Sean Kyne TD said: “I’m delighted to see NDRC at PorterShed announce the call for young start-ups for its second programme.

"Our long-term future as a successful and modern economy will depend on our capacity to scale up the Irish indigenous sector. Of course, every sector is digital now.

"Startups can develop anywhere and Government will seek to support them both locally and nationally.”

NDRC CEO, Ben Hurley said: “NDRC has a proven approach, working closely with early-stage start-ups to bridge the gap between their initial formation and follow-on investment and we play an important and leading role in enhancing the startup ecosystem nationally, and in supporting the early stage development of startup companies.”

Applications to all NDRC Acceleration and Pre-Acceleration programmes can be found on www.ndrc.ie.

- Digital Desk