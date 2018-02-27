Enet chief executive stepping down

Enet have confirmed that Chief Executive Conal Henry has stepped down.

Mr Henry said: “After 12 years working with the wonderful team at Enet, the time has come for me to hand over the reins.

"I am so exceptionally proud to have been associated with this great company.”

The telecommunications company is remaining bidder for the contracts for the National Broadband Plan.

Enet Chairman, David C. McCourt, said: “On behalf of the board and staff of Enet, I thank Conal for his contribution to the business and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

"Enet is now at an important point in its development.

"We have some fantastic opportunities in front of us and have put a new organisational structure in place to ensure we can successfully address those opportunities.”

Bartley McElroy, Director of Sales and Marketing, has taken up the role vacated by Mr Henry.

Mr McElroy has been with the company for over 10 years.