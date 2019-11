Emirates announces deal for 20 more Airbus A350 planes

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has announced it will be buying 20 additional wide-body Airbus A350s, bringing its total order for the aircraft to 50 in a deal worth $16bn at list price.

The announcement essentially confirms a February order for 30 of the A350-900 planes that Emirates had announced that month and tacks on another 20 of Airbus’ newest generation wide-body aircraft, bringing the total to 50.

Emirates Group chairman and chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the new deal “replaced” February’s agreement for an intent to purchase 70 Airbus aircraft, which had included 40 of the A330neo.

That deal was valued around $21.4bn.

Emirates announces US$ 16 billion firm order for 50 @Airbus A350-900 XWBs at @DubaiAirshow. The fleet investment strengthens Emirates' business model & signals confidence in Dubai & UAE’s strategy of international connectivity. #DAS19 #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter https://t.co/5CoB0S0dP3 pic.twitter.com/lkyX9XxFqF — Emirates Airline (@emirates) November 18, 2019

Monday’s announcement by Emirates is the first major purchasing agreement to be unveiled at the biennial Dubai Airshow this year amid a slowdown in major purchases by the Middle East’s big Gulf airlines.

The airshow opened on Sunday and runs until Thursday on the grounds near Dubai’s newest international airport.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier Etihad Airways said on Monday it is launching one of the world’s most fuel-efficient long-haul planes as the company seeks to save costs on fuel and position itself as a more environmentally-conscious choice for travellers.

Etihad’s Greenliner is a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will depart on its first route from Abu Dhabi to Brussels in January 2020.

Etihad’s chief executive Tony Douglas described the aircraft as a flying laboratory for testing that could benefit the entire industry.

With fuel costs eating up around a quarter of airline spending, Mr Douglas said the goal of the Greenliner is to be 20% more fuel efficient than other aircraft in Etihad’s fleet.

“This is not just a box-ticking exercise,” he told reporters at the unveiling of the initiative at the Dubai Airshow alongside executives from Boeing.

Mr Douglas said the aircraft “not only makes sense economically from a profit and loss account point of view, but because it also directly impacts the CO2 because of the fuel burn”.

Etihad has reported losses of $4.75bn since 2016 as its strategy of aggressively buying stakes in airlines from Europe to Australia exposed the company to major risks. Emirates chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Despite its financials, the airline continues to be among the most innovative.

This year, Etihad flew the world’s first passenger flight using sustainable biofuel made from a plant that grows in saltwater.

It also became the first in the Middle East to operate a flight without any single-use plastics on board to raise awareness of the effects of plastic pollution.

Aviation accounts for a small but rapidly growing share of greenhouse-gas emissions, about 2.5% worldwide.

But forecasters expect air travel to grow rapidly in the coming years.

There is a small but growing movement in Europe and North America that is shunning air travel because it produces high levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

The trend is most prominent in Sweden, where the likes of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg have challenged travellers to confront the huge carbon cost of flying.

Some campaigners are also “flight shaming” travellers for their carbon footprint.

Most recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticised for flying on private jets this summer while calling for more action on climate change.

Etihad said it plans to make the Greenliner a “social media star” to bring under sharper focus its developments and achievements worldwide.

Mr Douglas said anything that Etihad learns with Boeing from this aircraft’s operations will be open domain knowledge “because it’s about moving the industry forward in a responsible fashion”.

“We’re like a millennial and like all good millennials, they’re really focused on the environment and the sustainability agenda,” Mr Douglas said, referring to Etihad’s 16 years in operation.

The Greenliner will be the only aircraft of its kind in Etihad’s fleet of Dreamliners.

The company currently has 36 of the 787s in its fleet with plans to operate 50.

“This is a small step today, but in a very, very long journey,” Mr Douglas said.