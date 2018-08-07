Elon Musk says he may take Tesla private and shares roar

Back to Business Home

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private.

Tesla’s stock spiked on Tuesday after Mr Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet.

He said is considering taking the company private at $420 (£325) a share and already has secured funding.

Tesla shares are up more than 5% at $360.64 (278).

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, US, Tesla, UK, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Business

World Markets