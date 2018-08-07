Elon Musk says he may take Tesla private and shares roar
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is considering taking the electric car maker private.
Tesla’s stock spiked on Tuesday after Mr Musk made the abrupt announcement in a terse tweet.
Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018
He said is considering taking the company private at $420 (£325) a share and already has secured funding.
Tesla shares are up more than 5% at $360.64 (278).
- Press Association
