Electric Ireland lose 3,000 customers in a month as more and more change energy provider
21/12/2018 - 16:16:00
More and more people are switching energy providers each year.
New figures from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities show there were almost 28,000 switches a month this year - an increase of over 5% on the previous year.
Last month, Electric Ireland lost roughly 3,000 customers.
SSE gained almost 2,800 despite recent price increases for the second time this year.
