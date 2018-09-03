Electric Ireland and SSE Airtricity the main losers in the energy market in July

Latest figures from the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) show that switching levels in the energy market have increased in Ireland.

In the year so far, the average number of electricity switches per month in Ireland is 26,635, a 2% rise on 2017.

For gas, the average number of switches per month is 11,554, a growth of 12% on last year.

Their data also shows that Electric Ireland and SSE Airtricity were the main losers in the overall energy market in July, losing a net 3,399 and 3,388 customers respectively.

Electric Ireland had a net loss of 3,278 electricity customers in July while SSE Airtricity lost 2,823 electricity customers. Bord Gáis were by far the big winners with a net increase of 2,309 electricity customers.

In the gas market, Flógas were the main losers with a net loss of 1,114 customers in July while Bord Gáis, SSE Airtricity and Electric Ireland had a net loss of 901, 565 and 121 customers respectively.

As in June, PrePayPower were again the main winners with a net gain of 931 gas customers.