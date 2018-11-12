Eir to invest €150m in 4G mobile broadband

Eir has announced it is investing €150 million in rolling out 4G mobile broadband across the country.

The company is aiming to give coverage to 99% of the country within two years.

It is thought the 4G broadband could ensure homes in rural Ireland currently without a connection are covered.

Eir chief executive Carolan Lennon says the investment will strengthen coverage in both urban and rural areas.

"This is a significant investment into our mobile network, which will allow us to deliver best-in-class mobile voice and data services to our customers wherever they are, from Mizen to Malin and from Aran to Arklow," she said.

Building on the substantial infrastructure we already have in place, we will strengthen significantly our coverage in both urban and rural Ireland, transforming the mobile data experience for our customers.

The investment will also see the roll out of 5G services in 2019.

"The programme will also see an expansion of our high-speed fibre-to-the home (FTTH) rollout to deliver broadband speeds of up to 1,000Mbps to a further 1.4 million homes and businesses across the country," Ms Lennon added.

Digital Desk