Eir to create 750 jobs in Sligo, Cork and Limerick

Eir has announced the creation of 750 new jobs based in Sligo, Cork and Limerick.

The roles will be mainly in customer service and are part of Eir's overall programme to bring all customer-facing functions back in-house.

350 of the positions will be at the company's new state of the art facility at Rathedmond in Sligo town, with the remainder in their regional locations in Cork and Limerick.

Eir says they are committed to investing in Ireland, from providing quality jobs as well as high-speed broadband.

They added that by June 2019 they hope to have connected 330 thousand rural premises, through a self-funded €250m rural investment fund.

Despite the announcement, caution is creeping into the country's professional jobs market ahead of Brexit.

The latest Employment Monitor by Morgan McKinley shows a reduction of around 2% in the number of new jobs available in September compared with the previous month.

The number of people looking for new employment is also down over the year by around 4%, despite an increase of 17% in September.

Spokesperson for Morgan McKinley, Tracey Keevans, says, overall, things are positive in the jobs market despite this latest drop in the number of available positions.

