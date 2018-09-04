Eir reports slight rise in profits

Eir has reported a slight rise in profitability to €531 million for 2018.

But the company's full-year results saw revenue drop 2% to €1.2 billion.

They have now rolled out fibre broadband to three quarters of Irish homes and businesses with an extra 27,000 being connected in the last year.

Carolan Lennon, CEO of Eir, says there's more investment on the way.

"The acquisition led by NJJ, a telco group with a track record of investment in infrastructure and enhanced customer propositions, is now complete," she said.

"A new senior management team, with an equal gender split, is now in place, with almost all promoted from within Eir.

"Eir’s transformational journey to become a leaner, more agile organisation, focused on capital investment, growth and the provision of the best mobile and broadband services in the country, is well and truly underway."

Digital Desk