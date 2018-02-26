Economic Pulse survey makes good reading for Ireland
Bank of Ireland's 'Economic Pulse' survey shows the economy is at a 20-month high.
The report, which forms part of data fed to the EU commission, reveals consumer confidence is back at pre-Brexit levels and business sentiment is up for a second month running.
Nearly 40% of us think it is a good time to purchase big ticket items while 70% indicated say they are planning to save in the next year.
