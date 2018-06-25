ECI Lighting to invest €25m and create jobs in Dublin, Cork and Belfast

ECI Lighting is to invest €25 million to fund a new energy services business which will create upwards of 20 new jobs for Dublin, Cork and Belfast.

The funding will primarily be used to facilitate commercial clients upgrading their existing lighting systems to energy efficient LED technology.

Declan Hanratty, MD of ECI Lighting

Other clean energy technologies will also be offered in conjunction with the three-year vendor finance partnership deal.

Speaking having signed the agreement Mr. Declan Hanratty, MD of ECI Lighting said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for ECI to scale a third generation business and to deploy significant amounts of capital in order to drive real energy savings and efficiencies for our clients...the positive environmental impact this investment will create is something which we can all be proud of”.

The company, which is one of the oldest lighting companies in Ireland, distributes to over 150 wholesale channel partners from its Dublin, Cork and Belfast offices.

