EasyJet boss takes salary cut to show support for equal pay

The boss of easyJet will take a salary cut to demonstrate his "personal commitment" to equal pay.

Johan Lundgren requested that his €842,000 salary is reduced to match that of his predecessor, Carolyn McCall, who earned €804,000 when she left the airline in November.

Johan Lundgren

Mr Lundgren began his role as chief executive on December 1 last year, joining from tour operator Tui.

He said: "At easyJet we are absolutely committed to giving equal pay and equal opportunity for women and men.

"I want that to apply to everybody at easyJet and to show my personal commitment I have asked the board to reduce my pay to match that of Carolyn’s when she was at easyJet."

Mr Lundgren’s remuneration package - including bonuses and long-term incentive payments - is "identical" to Carolyn’s, the airline said.

EasyJet reported a 14.4% rise in revenue to €1.28 billion over the three months to December 31, driven by a 8% jump in passenger numbers to 18.8 million.

Ms McCall left the Luton-based carrier to join ITV as the broadcaster’s first ever female chief executive.

She had headed up the airline since 2010 and was widely praised for raising the profile of women in business during her tenure.

PA