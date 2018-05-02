Dunnes Stores recalls yoghurts over rubber fears

Some Dunnes Stores yoghurts have been recalled over fears they have rubber pieces in them.

The products affected are from the company's 'Simply Better' range.

Toffee yoghurts with a use-by date of May 12 are affected, along with batches of strawberry, raspberry and lemon yoghurts with a use-by date of May 17.

Dunnes Stores says the yoghurts are being recalled as a precautionary measure.