Dún Laoghaire ferry terminal to be transformed into digital technology hub

Dún Laoghaire's old ferry passenger terminal is going to be turned into a digital technology hub.

Permission has been granted for a €20m development, called the Harbour Innovation Campus.

It's hoped the building will become home to leading global companies, with room for around 1,000 workers.

Philip Gannon, the founder, CEO and private investor behind the project, said: “We have received overwhelming support from local residents and businesses who all understand the huge benefits that this project will bring to the area.

“This culturally significant building has been lying empty for over four years and is quickly falling into a state of dereliction and decay.

“A place where people used to go to emigrate will now become world-class innovation space that will showcase Ireland’s capabilities in technology, create employment and bring social and economic prosperity not only to Dún Laoghaire and the surrounding areas, but the country as a whole.”

Digital Desk