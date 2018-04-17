Dubray books profits amid confidence on outlook

By Gordon Deegan

Accumulated profits at one of the country’s best-known booksellers, Dubray Books increased to over €1.38m last year.

Tapping an increase in book sales, the cash pile at Dubray Books Ltd jumped from €676,819 to €893,096 in the 12 months to the end of August.

Chief executive Maria Dickenson said: “Readers are definitely returning to the printed book, a welcome respite from hours spent on screens and devices.”

New releases from Liz Nugent and the Happy Pear are expected to help drive sales over the summer “and we’re looking forward to the November publication of Michelle Obama’s memoir”, Ms Dickenson said.

Kathi and John Burke at the launch of their third book ‘FoclOiropedia’ in Dubray Books, Bray, last year.

She said that in 2016 and 2107, its bestsellers were Paul O’Connell’s The Battle, Graham Norton’s Holding, and Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run.

Sales of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury had boosted business too.

The business has eight stores in Dublin, Galway, and Bray.

Ms Dickenson said it “performed well in the context of a competitive market”, stressing that investments in its stores, including a new cafe in Grafton St in Dublin were key for improving footfall.

On the current year, Ms Dickenson said the industry was cautiously optimistic.

“Footfall is improving in most sites and consumer confidence seems to be growing — but Brexit casts some uncertainty. We have seen strong growth in our online offer and expect this to continue,” she said.