Dublin's old Carlton Cinema to be redeveloped

After sitting idle for decades, the site of the old Carlton Cinema on Dublin's O'Connell Street is finally going to be redeveloped.

The company behind Dundrum Town Centre has named the architect it wants to develop a vision for that space that will be known as Dublin Central.

Six acres - from Upper O'Connell Street to Parnell Street to Moore Street & Henry Street - are going to be turned into a high-end retail centre.

ACME Architects have been told to protect the sites connections with the 1916 Rising, while promoting economic and employment opportunities.

"I think it's been an area that has been lying there vacant for too long and so having an architect involved, we look forward to seeing what the plans are going to be," said Graeme McQueen of Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

"By the sound of it, it's quite encouraging. It sounds like we have gone away from the idea of a big, tall glass building and we are now going to have something that is more in keeping with the history of the area.

"I think that that's something all Dubliners will welcome."

Digital Desk