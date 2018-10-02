Dublin's Mont Clare hotel to undergo €10m renovation

The Mont Clare hotel on Dublin's Merrion Street is set to close its doors as it undergoes a €10m renovation.

The Irish-owned and family-run O’Callaghan Collection group, who operate the hotel, announced today that a "major transformation" of the hotel would take place in the coming months, with doors set to reopen in Spring 2019.

The hotel’s transformation will include a complete re-design of the interiors, with a new bar and winter garden, and extensive remodelling of the restaurant.

The number of rooms will also increase from 74 to 96.

The hotel group has already invested €100m in its hotels across their portfolio of properties, including The Alex, The Green and The Davenport hotels in Dublin, as well as others in Gibraltar and Cambridge, England.

