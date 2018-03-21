Dublin tech firm announces 100 new jobs

100 new jobs are up for grabs at Dublin tech firm Guidewire Software.

The company, which is a global provider of software products to the general insurance industry, is looking to fill about 40 jobs by the end of August.

Its Dublin premises employs almost 300 staff and is its largest office outside the United States.

Between December 2015 and December 2017, its office headcount in the city went up by almost 50%.

The 100 jobs are expected to be filled by the end of this year.