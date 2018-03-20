Dublin ranks high on quality of living ranking

Dublin is the highest ranked city across the UK and Ireland for quality of living.

Mercer's Quality of Living survey shows the capital is ranked 34th overall, when compared to other cities.

While Vienna tops the ranking, London is placed in 41st place, Edinburgh comes in at 46th and Belfast is 68th. Scroll down for full rankings.

Noel O’Connor; Consultant at Mercer Ireland, said: “Dublin ranks higher than London and compares favourably to a host of other European capital cities.

“Some of the key factors placing Dublin in 34th place in the survey include a stable poitical environment, lower levels of air pollution and a strong socio-cultural environment.

"The results demonstrate that Dublin remains an attractive location for international businesses to send their employees.”

Mercer’s survey is conducted annually to enable multinational companies and other organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments.

Mr O’Connor said: “Companies sending expatriates abroad need to get the full picture of conditions on the ground in order to compensate their employees appropriately for any decrease in living standards.

"Ultimately, the success of international assignments hinge on the personal and professional well-being of the individual expatriate and the welfare of their families.

“Equally those organisations considering opening an office in a new location should make a short, medium and long-term assessment of the city’s infrastructure. Decision makers increasingly acknowledge that globalisation is challenging cities to inform, innovate and compete to attract people and investments – the key to a city’s future.”