Dublin company offering to freeze female employees' eggs
25/03/2018 - 07:55:00
An Irish company is offering female employees free egg freezing as a perk.
Dublin-based technology firm HubSpot is believed to be the first company in Ireland to offer the service.
HubSpot says they recognise family planning might take place at different points in their employees' lives.
According to the Sunday Times, the incentive is becoming increasingly popular with tech companies in America and England.
- Digital Desk
