Dublin company featured on Ellen Show raises most for an Irish start-up on crowdfunding website

A Dublin-based company has raised the largest ever amount for an Irish start-up on crowdfunding website Indiegogo.com.

BionicGym has raised over $2.5 million from almost 6,000 backers throughout the world.

The product allows users to burn calories by positioning wraps around their thighs and selecting the intensity of the workout via the mobile app.

The product has been featured on the Ellen Show and Channel 4’s ’How to Lose Weight’, which boast over 6.5 million viewers collectively.

