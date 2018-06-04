Dublin Airport to trial new honesty-based food and beverage fridge

Dublin Airport is set to trial a new honesty-based food and beverage take-away at Terminal 1.

A trial Honest Eats Co fridge stocked with a selection of sandwiches, wraps, salads, pastries, snacks and drinks will be installed at Marqette’s airside location in T1 later this month.

Passengers will pick the items they want from the fridge unit, with a range of up to 73 different food and drink options, scan them and pay for them via a cashless self-service checkout that accepts card and mobile payment.

Dublin Airport Managing Director, Vincent Harrison, said: “We are constantly seeking to improve the passenger experience at Dublin Airport and are delighted to be working with Marqette to trial the new Honest Eats concept."

“Honest Eats has the potential to work really well in an airport setting where passengers in a hurry want to grab high quality food and drink on the go,” said Marqette owner Michael J Wright. “We’re really excited to be working with Dublin Airport to test this new concept.”

Mayo-based retail software company CBE is supplying the software for the Honest Eats trial and this will provide for a simple and efficient payment system for passengers.

The initial trial will last for about four weeks and data from the trial will be shared with participants in the upcoming InspireFest Conference in Dublin as part of a mini-hack competition improve the Honest Eats concept.

