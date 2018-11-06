Dublin Airport sees October passenger numbers rise to record high
Dublin Airport has had its busiest October ever with a record 2.8 million passengers passing through last month.
The airport has seen an increase of 9% on the same month last year.
Domestic flights have increased the most followed by flights to the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific regions.
Nearly 900,000 passengers travelled to and from the UK last month.
