Dublin Airport management condemn suggestions of new terminal

Management at Dublin Airport are rubbishing a suggestion that a new terminal is needed in the near future.

A report to be published by the Department of Tourism is expected to call for work to begin on a third terminal at the airport.

Paul O'Kane from the DAA does not believe that an extra terminal is needed at Dublin Airport.

He said that the improvements that customers want are ongoing, including extra boarding gates and extra parking stands.

"People often get confused about what a terminal is," he said.

A terminal is effectively an additional check-in area and security processing and new baggage systems.

"It doesn't provide any new boarding gates.

"We're focusing on the things that our customers want us to deliver," he said.

- Digital Desk