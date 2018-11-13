Dromoland Castle Golf Club named Ireland’s Best Golf Hotel at the World Golf Awards

Dromoland Castle Golf Club has been named ‘Ireland’s Best Golf Hotel 2018’ at the 5th annual World Golf Awards.

The prestigious award ceremony took place in La Manga Club, Spain on Thursday, 1 until Sunday, 4 November, hosted by sports presenters, Steve Rider and Ela Clark.

The annual World Golf Awards serve to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations.

Launched in 2014, the World Golf Awards aim to drive up standards within the golf tourism industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.

Votes are made by professionals working within the golf travel and tourism industry.

READ MORE: Strengthened relations between Ireland and Singapore as Trade Agreement signed

Designed by internationally renowned Ron Kirby and JB Carr, Dromoland Castle Golf Club is set on the 450-acre estate of Dromoland Castle.

The impressive parkland course combines gentle hills, ancient trees and unexpected water hazards to deliver a demanding and exhilarating course, presenting an enjoyable challenge to both amateurs and professionals.

Mark Reynolds, Dromoland Castle Golf Club Manager, commented on the award:

We are honoured to receive such a prestigious award amongst such strong competition at the World Golf Awards.

"The competition for ‘Ireland’s Best Golf Hotel’ was outstanding and it is a testament to the amazing resort we have at Dromoland Castle”.

For more information about Dromoland Castle Golf Club, visit the website here.