Donald Trump backs World Bank critic as US choice to lead it

US President Donald Trump has said Treasury Department official David Malpass is his choice to lead the World Bank.

Mr Trump introduced Mr Malpass as the “right person to take on this incredibly important job”.

Mr Malpass, a staunch critic of the 189-nation lending institution, said he was honoured by the nomination. David Malpass (Evan Vucci/AP)

Key goals, he said, would be to implement changes to the bank that he and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin helped negotiate, and to ensure women achieved full participation in developing economies.

Mr Malpass would succeed Jim Yong Kim, who departed in January three years before his term was due to end.

Other candidates are likely to be nominated for the post by the bank’s member countries.

The bank’s board will take the final decision about who will become its new president.

