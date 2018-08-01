Dixons in Irish hacker alert

By Geoff Percival

Electrical goods retailer Dixons-Carphone has said none of its online customers in Ireland have been impacted by a widening of a cyber attack on the company.

In June, the company which operates the Currys, Carphone Warehouse, PC World and Dixons Travel retail chains found that 1.2 million records containing non-financial personal data, such as names, addresses or email addresses, had been accessed.

It said then that an investigation had revealed there was an attempt, going back to July 2017, to compromise data on 5.9 million credit cards in one of the processing systems of its Currys PC World and Dixons Travel stores.

Dixons-Carphone is now saying up to 10 million records containing personal data may have been accessed in the 2017 cyber attack. While it said none of the additional cases relate to Irish customers, Dixons-Carphone said “a very small number” of those identified in June were from Ireland and those customers were contacted at the time.

It was the second major cyber attack in three years on the company, which has about 22 million customers in the UK and Ireland. It apologised to customers yesterday and said that an investigation into the hacks was nearly complete.

“Again, we’re disappointed in having fallen short here, and very sorry for any distress we’ve caused our customers,” chief executive Alex Baldock said.

Dixons-Carphone said the accessed customer records did not contain payment card or bank account details and there was no evidence that any fraud had resulted from the incident.

Last month, the UK’s National Crime Agency said it was heading a criminal investigation into the hack, working with the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, the Financial Conduct Authority and the UK’s data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office.

“Our investigation into the incident is ongoing and we will take time to assess this new information. We would expect the company to alert all those affected in the UK as soon as possible and to take all steps necessary to reduce any potential harm to consumers,” the Information Commissioner’s Office said in a statement.

Additional reporting Reuters