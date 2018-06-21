Dixons Carphone report strong financial year in Ireland while UK profits slump

Dixons Carphone in Ireland are reporting a strong financial year while the retailer has posted a slump in annual profits in the UK.

Annual results published today report increased market share in all categories including TVs, computing, mobile phones and white goods.

In Ireland, Carphone has created three-in-one stores which bring the Carphone Warehouse brand together with Currys PC World.

According to Dixons Carphone, Irish consumers are beginning to adopt smart home technologies and there has also been an increased demand for high-end kitchen appliances and premium Smart TVs.

"We continue to enjoy strong growth," according to Mark Delaney, Managing Director, Dixons Carphone Ireland.

"We grew faster than our competitors in every market segment whilst our online channel sales grew by 40% in the last year alone. Our stores and online are delivering more choice and better value for our customers daily."

In the UK, posted a slump in annual profits, a week after coming clean about a major cyber attack.

The group announced underlying pre-tax profits had fallen by 24% to £382 million (€435m) for the year to April 28, and warned that cost pressures would hit profits once again in the year ahead.

Sales rose 4% on a like-for-like basis, with total revenue coming in at £10.5 billion (€11.9bn).

In the UK, sales were down by 1%.

Digital Desk