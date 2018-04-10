Director cannot represent firm in alleged €11m business deal case

By Ann O'Loughlin

A director who says his firm suffered €11m losses when it was allegedly cut out of a lucrative business deal cannot represent the company in a long-running legal battle, the High Court has ruled.

Eugene McCool, founder and majority shareholder of Dublin-based McCool Controls and Engineering (MCE), has made the claims in a High Court action against English-registered firm Honeywell Control Systems. Honeywell strongly disputes his claims.

Mr McCool claims his firm suffered some €11m losses after Honeywell won the contract to provide building management systems for the state-of-the-art Wyeth pharmaceutical plant in Clondalkin, Dublin, in 2000, in alleged breach of an agreement between MCE and Honeywell.

The case has been going on since 2005 and was initially brought by MCE itself against Honeywell.

Today Mr Justice Seamus Noonan ruled, however, that Mr McCool was not entitled to be substituted for his company as plaintiff in the case.

In November 2017, the Master of the High Court ordered the substitution of Mr McCool which allowed him to personally present the case in court. Under case law, however, corporate entities can only be represented in court by a lawyer.

Honeywell appealed to the High Court to have that decision discharged. It argued the substitution of Mr McCool was a device used to overcome the corporate entities rule and was contrary to public policy in relation to third parties funding another party's litigation, known as champerty.

Mr Justice Seamus Noonan, discharging the decision of the Master of the High Court, said even if the assignment of the plaintiff status was not invalid on grounds it was an abuse of process, it "savours of champerty and is thus contrary to public policy and invalid".

Earlier, the judge said the case had its genesis in a 1998 agreement between MCE and Honeywell, which is part of a multinational conglomerate manufacturing and distributing heating and air conditioning controls.

The 1998 agreement gave it (MCE) exclusive distribution rights of Honeywell products in Ireland, subject to certain exceptions.

MCE claims that, in 2000, Honeywell breached the 1998 agreement after it successfully tendered itself for the Wyeth pharmaceutical project.

Mr McCool estimated the losses to his firm of some €11m, the judge said. Honeywell denied his claims and said the Wyeth project was either not covered by the 1998 agreement or else came with the "certain exceptions" clause.

Honeywell also claimed MCE could not maintain a claim because a compromise agreement had been entered into between the parties in 2002.

Mr Justice Noonan said the proceedings had "to say the least a very protracted course" since 2005 and included unsuccessful efforts to arrange mediation and an unsuccessful attempt to have the case admitted to the High Court's fast track commercial list.

The judge said the substitution of Mr McCool as plaintiff could not be regarded as "other than an artifice" which, if upheld, would set "at nought" the rule in relation to representation of corporate entities in court. It was, therefore, an abuse of process and invalid.