Digital culture key to competitiveness, survey finds

Irish organisations who embrace digital culture can benefit from a significant competitive advantage, new research from Microsoft Ireland has found.

The survey shows that where there is a strong digital culture in a company, 99% of employees experience average to high productivity and 98% experience average to high innovation.

The research found that 93% of employees in Ireland have low to average productivity, and only 11% say they feel feel highly productive while 14% say they feel highly engaged.

According to the research, Irish organisations with a strong digital culture have twice as many employees who feel productive, three times as many feel innovative, four times as many feel engaged, and five times as many feel empowered.

However, 84% of Irish workers say they work in a weak digital culture.

Microsoft conducted the research on over 20,476 employees across 21 EU countries. In Ireland, over 1,000 employees were interviewed across the 25-44 years of age range, with questions focused on the technology they used, as well as their attitudes about their jobs and performance.

They describe digital culture as where an organisation encourages and supports technology use to get work done in the most effective way.

