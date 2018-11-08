Derry service among 11 new Ryanair routes from Edinburgh
Ryanair is to operate 11 new routes from Edinburgh Airport beginning in summer 2019, including one new service to Derry.
A service to Luxembourg and Billund in Denmark will run all year through while new summer routes include Lisbon, Stockholm and Tallinn.
The low-cost airline said its 58 routes would deliver 3.5 million passengers through Edinburgh Airport next year.
A spokesman said: “We will also base an additional aircraft at Edinburgh as we continue to grow traffic, routes, tourism and jobs.”
The other new routes are Berlin, Memmingen, Riga, Seville and Sofia.
