Derry service among 11 new Ryanair routes from Edinburgh

Ryanair is to operate 11 new routes from Edinburgh Airport beginning in summer 2019, including one new service to Derry.

A service to Luxembourg and Billund in Denmark will run all year through while new summer routes include Lisbon, Stockholm and Tallinn.

The low-cost airline said its 58 routes would deliver 3.5 million passengers through Edinburgh Airport next year. Edinburgh is Scotland’s busiest airport (Lesley Martin/Edinburgh Airport)

A spokesman said: “We will also base an additional aircraft at Edinburgh as we continue to grow traffic, routes, tourism and jobs.”

The other new routes are Berlin, Memmingen, Riga, Seville and Sofia.

- Press Association