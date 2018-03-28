Dell voted best place to work in Ireland

Dell has been ranked as the 'Best Place to Work in Ireland' for the second year in a row.

Apple comes second followed by homecare agency Comfort Keepers, according to a survey by Indeed.

The Irish Defence forces has made the top ten for the first time coming in at number 6.

Pictured are (front L-R) Paul Wolfe, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Indeed; Gerard Murnaghan, Vice President & Head of Sales EMEA at Indeed; Marie Moynihan, Senior Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition for Dell EMC; Aongus Hegarty, President, Dell EMC EMEA with (back L-R) Dell EMC staff Jessica Breen, Andrew Foley, Denis Kelly, Senior VP Consumer Support, Dell EMC, Antonia Neary and John Morrow.

The retail industry featured heavily in the top 25 companies, with high street names like Next, Boots, Debenhams, Penneys, Brown Thomas and Marks & Spencer all on the list.

The food and drink industry was also strongly represented by the likes of Supervalu, McDonald’s, Spar and Centra.

Welcoming the announcement today Aongus Hegarty, President, Dell EMC EMEA says: “We are delighted that our employees continue to rate Dell so highly and are immensely proud that Dell is being recognised as the best company to work for in Ireland by Indeed for a second consecutive year.

"Our teams located on campuses in Limerick, Cork and Dublin have been vital to delivering transformation solutions for customers across EMEA.

"For us as a company having highly engaged, motivated staff is a vital element of our continued success.”

According to Paul Wolfe, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at global job site, Indeed, people are looking for more than remuneration when it comes to their careers.

"Attraction of staff - let alone their continued retention - demands investment in work-life balance, flexibility, a supportive and collaborative working environment and opportunities to progress and learn, and this is evident in the companies we have ranked today.

“While attractive perks and flexible working conditions are often associated with the arrival of US tech names in the Irish market, this year’s rankings show that investment in people is being prioritised right across a range of sectors, from retail to technology and from healthcare to hospitality.”

Digital Desk