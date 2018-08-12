Deadline for farmers use of fertilisers extended

The deadline for the use of chemical and organic fertilisers by farmers has been extended.

Fodder levels are at critically low level heading into the winter months following the recent drought conditions, with the IFA stating that a further 10 million bales were needed to meet demand.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, made the announcement at the opening of the Tullamore Show in Offaly today.

"We will be extending the deadline for the application of chemical fertiliser from mid-September to the end of September and the deadline for the application of organic manure from mid-October to the end of October," he said.

I think that gives us an opportunity to maximise the growing season and to conserve additional fodder.

