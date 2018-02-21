David McRedmond back on board as Eir’s undergoes changes

By Eamon Quinn

David McRedmond, who was the commercial director at Eir almost 15 years ago when the telecoms firm was called Eircom, is to return to the company as its non-executive chairman.

The company, which is in the process of again changing hands following the bid late last year led by French billionaire Xavier Niel, has also named Carolan Lennon, currently one of Eir’s most senior executives, as its new CEO.

The appointment of Ms Lennon and Mr McRedmond — who will stay on as chief executive of An Post — will not be confirmed until the buyout by Mr Niel’s NJJ Telecom Europe clears three stages of regulatory hurdles. That process is expected to be completed in the next four months.

Mr McRedmond previously headed up TV3 before it was bought by Virgin Media, part of John Malone’s Liberty Global giant cable and fledgling TV production empire.

Before joining Eircom for the first time, he was operations director of Waterstones and managing director of WH Smith Travel Retail.

His return to the telecoms firm is not without irony.

Eir late last month shocked the Government and observers when it pulled out of the much delayed State contract, called the National Broadband Plan, which is designed in the coming years to bring adequate broadband coverage to many Irish homes and businesses.

Enet is left as the sole bidder for the contract after Siro — the Vodafone and ESB joint venture — had earlier withdrawn.

In 2004, Mr McRedmond had spoken out against Enet winning a contract to manage large networks on behalf of the Government.

The Government at the time said the State’s link up with Enet would deliver new fibre networks to many towns.

Eir said yesterday: “In Carolan Lennon, we are delighted to be in a position to appoint, as CEO, an exceptional leader from internally within the Eir business.

“Carolan is an ideal candidate for the role having been with Eir for more than seven years and having widespread knowledge of how the business operates.

“Carolan has contributed significantly to the management and success of Eir and open Eir in the last number of years.

“She will be instrumental in guiding Eir through its next phase of growth and beyond.”

On the appointment of Mr McRedmond, it said: “David has an excellent track record of delivering success for prominent companies which are central to the Irish landscape. Eir’s ability to attract someone of David’s calibre and experience is testimony to Eir’s growing ambitions.”