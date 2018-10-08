Datapac enhances data security and mobile working in €200k deal with Kefron

Ireland’s leading technology solutions and services provider, Datapac, has announced that it has designed and implemented a new IT infrastructure for information and document management company, Kefron.

In a deal worth €200,000, Datapac’s digital transformation solution enhances data storage, security and remote working capabilities for Kefron.

Founded in Dublin, Kefron is a leading information and document management company, and employs over 150 people throughout Ireland and the UK.

It provides solutions including document scanning and storage services, accounts payable automation, electronic document management solutions and archive consulting to customers across the legal, financial, and public sectors.

Following a competitive tender, Datapac was chosen to deliver a comprehensive technology services overhaul at Kefron.

This included replacing several of the company’s servers and installing an advanced new Storage Area Network (SAN) platform.

As part of the deal, Datapac is providing proactive support and management of Kefron’s ICT infrastructure.

Jonathan Purvis, IT manager, Kefron, said:

“From the outset we knew that this would be a major project, especially given the fact that our stringent service level agreements with customers meant that it needed to be carried out without causing any downtime whatsoever.

We now have an advanced IT infrastructure that offers the highest levels of performance and security, which are absolutely critical in our industry.

Lisa Collins, business relationship manager, Datapac, said:

“Kefron is a real Irish success story, having grown from a small local operation to one of the foremost document management providers operating throughout Ireland and the UK.

Datapac was uniquely positioned to design, implement and manage their upgraded IT infrastructure. We’ve increased flexibility and productivity across Kefron’s entire organisation and enabled their employees to fully embrace mobile working.

- Digital Desk