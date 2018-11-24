Datalex eyes more client wins

Irish travel software company Datalex has said its new business pipeline remains strong and that it is eyeing “a number of additional opportunities” in the lucrative travel loyalty scheme market.

In a trading update, the company which provides e-commerce and retail software services to many of the world’s leading airlines and travel firms, said its performance to date in 2018 has been “in line with expectations” and that it remains confident of delivering double-digit growth in adjusted earnings this year.

“We remain on track to continue this growth trajectory through 2020,” the company said.

Datalex recently signed up as technology partner to Brazilian loyalty scheme operator Multiplus for its travel rewards programmes. That programme will be up and running by the end of the year, and Datalex said it anticipates further growth in this market.

Overall, it said it will continue to drive growth from its existing customer base but is also confident of adding new customer announcements “in the coming months”.

Last month, Datalex signed a long-term deal to supply its software to Scandinavian Airlines, which will use it to underpin its digital transformation strategy, including all e-commerce transactions with its 30 million customers.

Datalex said that contract will begin generating platform revenue early next year.