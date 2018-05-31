Data infrastructure company Segment to create 100 jobs in Dublin

A data infrastructure company is to create 100 new jobs in Dublin.

Segment is opening its Europe, Middle East and Africa headquarters in the capital.

The positions will be created over the next three years, and are supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

The firm is hiring across leadership, pre-sales, support and marketing roles.

In a press release, Segment said they selected Dublin as its EMEA headquarters because of its large, highly-skilled, multilingual workforce and its role as a world-class technology hub within the region.

The company's head of EMEA, Grace O’Rourke Veitch, said "Segment is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth right now, and Ireland will serve as a great stepping stone for us as we further grow into the European market.

"Segment’s culture is built around impact, and Dublin’s highly-educated, multilingual workforce will play a key role in our expansion strategy."

The new HQ will be homed at located at Iconic Offices, overlooking St. Stephen’s Green.

Pat Breen, Minister of State for Employment said Segment's "decision to locate here is a great expression of confidence in our ability to foster the conditions that attract investment of this kind and increases the ever-growing footprint of high-end information and communication technology (ICT) companies in Ireland."

- Digital Desk