Danish home retail giant JYSK to open 15 stores

More than 200 jobs are being created by a Danish home retail brand.

JYSK will open 15 stores across the country over the next two years and a head office in Dublin.

The first one will open in Naas, Co. Kildare in April followed by stores in Drogheda, Navan and Portlaoise.

The company is looking for deputy store managers and sales assistants straight away.

"We are going to offer something that is simply not available on the market today – and even at better prices, so we look forward to showing the Irish customers just that," said Mikael Albæk Kristensen, who is overall responsible for JYSK's business in the UK.

"But it will also require a lot of us, because we only have one chance to impress the Irish customers, and we need to fully use this opportunity."