Cybersecurity firm brings 100 jobs to Cork

A leading cybersecurity firm is to create 100 jobs in Cork over the next year.

Forcepoint is opening a new Centre of Excellence in the city centre, focusing on product development.

Most of the new roles are in cloud and endpoint software engineering.

The Cork City-based office is located in one of the most modern buildings in Cork City Center, One Albert Quay, where Forcepoint is actively hiring and growing rapidly.

The investment runs across three years with the majority of the new roles created during the first year of operations.

Further roles are planned over the remainder of the investment period.

Today we formally open our new Center of Excellence in Cork, Ireland. @MatthewMoynahan is at One Albert Quay to celebrate the launch of the software development facility that will hire 100 cloud and endpoint engineers in 2018. #cybersecurity pic.twitter.com/yWtMiHC0vu — Forcepoint (@Forcepointsec) June 21, 2018

Welcoming today's announcement, CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: "Forcepoint’s decision to establish a software engineering facility in Cork represents a significant investment in technical employment.

"Ireland is a serious player and a very attractive location for international software and security companies. I wish Forcepoint every success with its future operations."

Derek Murphy, former director of software engineering for McAfee, has been appointed the senior director of software engineering at the Centre.

Digital Desk