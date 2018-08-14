CSO numbers show record numbers of tourists coming to Ireland

More and more tourists are flocking to Ireland.

Tourism Ireland says record numbers are coming here, with the latest CSO figures showing a 6.7% rise in overseas visitors for the first half of the year.

The growth has come from Britain, North America, Mainland Europe, Australia and emerging markets.

Tourism Ireland Chief Executive Niall Gibbons outlined the reasons for the increase in numbers.

He said: "We had a very strong marketing campaign working very closely with the air and sea carriers which means additional air access coming into Ireland this summer, a 7% increase.

"New routes coming in from North America with Aer Lingus, Ryanair putting routes into markets like Germany, and also we've got the new routes coming in now from Hong Kong and Beijing with Cathay Pacific and Hainan Airlines."