CSO figures show rise in the average weekly wage

Figures released today by the Central Statistics Office show average weekly earnings in Ireland have gone up over the past year.

The CSO data from between April and June this year show the average weekly wage was €744.08, an increase of 3.3% from €720.52 a year earlier, according to their preliminary estimates of the Earnings and Labour Costs Quarterly release.

Their data for the first three months of 2018 shows that average weekly earnings were €744.76.

They also found that the highest average weekly earnings of €1,133.51 were in the Information and Communication sector, followed by the Financial, insurance and real estate activities sector at €1,119.36.

The lowest average weekly earnings were €356.29 in the Accommodation and food service activities sector and €482.91 in the Arts, entertainment, recreation and other service activities sector.

In the public sector, including semi-state, the average weekly wage went up 2.4% from €936.29 to €959.09 in the past year to June 2018.

There was also an increase in average weekly earnings in the private sector of 3.6%, from €659.48 to €683.12 over the same period.