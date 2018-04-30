Croom Precision engineer picks up Enterprise Ireland Outstanding Innovation Achievement Award

Patrick J Byrnes of Croom Precision , Croom Co. Limerick has received the prestigious ‘Enterprise Ireland Graduate of Outstanding Innovation Achievement Award’ at Cork Institute of Technology.

Patrick graduated from CIT with a L8 degree in mechanical engineering in 2012 and is currently undertaking a PhD in additive technology.

Patrick Byrnes

Croom Precision’s research and development activities which is being headed up by Patrick, who is second generation in the family run company, has seen rapid demand in the specialised field of metallic and polymer additive manufacturing (3D Printing) over the past 12 months in international medical and aerospace markets.

Croom Precision’s highly skilled engineering staff gained AS9100 Aerospace manufacture certification last September in an effort to serve unprecedented demand for 3D printing and industry 4.0 technologies.

The company relies heavily on its academic relationships with Irish colleges and Universities to create a free thinking innovation environment in an effort to ensure that manufacturing in Ireland remains competitive.

The company has invested heavily in recruitment and advanced technologies such as 3D printing, collaborative robotics and state of the art machining centres.