Credit Unions top customer experience poll for fourth consecutive year

Credit Unions have come out on top in a national customer experience survey for the fourth year in a row.

Amazon claimed second place while hotel group Radisson Blu was third.

The survey was carried out by Amarách Research on behalf of The CX Company, and shows an overall drop of 4% in consumers' experience.

Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, along with Ryanair dropped down the chart.

The Irish League of Credit Unions Head of Communications, Paul Bailey, said: “It is clear that members want even more services from credit unions. With more and more members choosing to interact online, we are working hard to ensure that the excellent member experience also comes through via our online offerings.

"But credit union members can rest assured. However they choose to interact with their local credit union, there will always be someone on hand to deal with any queries they have.

"And all decisions within the credit union are made by real people who take time to understand members’ real needs”